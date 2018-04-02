2018 Red Cross Swim Lessons at Big Blue Bay

Registration for the 2018 Red Cross Swim Lessons will be at the Home Show on April 7, 2018 in the High School Commons Area from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. As a reminder, the $30 lesson fee per individual is required at the time of registration. To expedite the process, the registration form is available on the City’s website at www.cityofalliance.net. Begin with the Departments tab>Parks and Recreation>Pool>Swimming Lessons. Here you will also find the full schedule, including the class times. No early or phone registrations will be accepted.

Below is the proposed schedule for each level:

5 year olds – July 9 th through July 13 th

Level One – June 11 th through June 15 th or July 16 th through July 20 th

Level Two – June 18 th through June 23 rd or July 23 rd through July 28 th

Level Three – June 18 th through June 23 rd or July 16 th through July 27 th

Level Four – July 30 th through August 10 th

Level Five – July 9 th through July 20 th

For more information, please contact the Cultural & Leisure Services Department at 762-2384 or visit our Alliance Nebraska Parks and Pool Facebook page.