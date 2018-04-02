2018 Red Cross Swim Lessons at Big Blue Bay

Registration for the 2018 Red Cross Swim Lessons will be at the Home Show on April 7, 2018 in the High School Commons Area from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. As a reminder, the $30 lesson fee per individual is required at the time of registration. To expedite the process, the registration form is available on the City’s website at www.cityofalliance.net. Begin with the Departments tab>Parks and Recreation>Pool>Swimming Lessons. Here you will also find the full schedule, including the class times. No early or phone registrations will be accepted.
Below is the proposed schedule for each level:
- 5 year olds – July 9th through July 13th
- Level One – June 11th through June 15th or July 16th through July 20th
- Level Two – June 18th through June 23rd or July 23rd through July 28th
- Level Three – June 18th through June 23rd or July 16th through July 27th
- Level Four – July 30th through August 10th
- Level Five – July 9th through July 20th
For more information, please contact the Cultural & Leisure Services Department at 762-2384 or visit our Alliance Nebraska Parks and Pool Facebook page.
