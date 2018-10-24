Panhandle Post

High School Volleyball Scoreboard Tuesday, October 24

Tuesday

  • Alliance def. Chadron, 23-25, 21-25, 27-25, 25-18, 15-12 (3-2)
  • Cody-Kilgore def. Arthur County, 25-11, 25-14 (2-0)
  • Cody-Kilgore def. McPherson County, 25-14, 25-20 (2-0)
  • Garden County def. Hay Springs, 25-15, 25-20, 25-15 (3-0)
  • Hyannis def. Potter-Dix, 25-20, 25-22, 25-13 (3-0)
  • Leyton def. Minatare, 25-22, 25-11 (2-0)
  • Ogallala def. Gering, 25-20, 25-15, 25-18 (3-0)
  • Sedgwick County (Julesburg/Revere), CO def. Leyton, 25-17, 22-25, 25-17 (2-1)
  • Sedgwick County (Julesburg/Revere), CO def. South Platte, 17-25, 25-22, 25-20 (2-1)
  • Sidney def. Kimball, 25-16, 25-12, 25-21 (3-0)
  • South Platte def. Leyton, 25-23, 27-25 (2-0)
  • South Platte def. Minatare, 25-14, 25-22 (2-0)

Gordon/Rushville Triangular

  • Gordon-Rushville def. Bridgeport, 25-17, 25-15 (2-0)
  • Mitchell def. Bridgeport, 25-16, 25-11 (2-0)
  • Mitchell def. Gordon-Rushville, 25-16, 25-11 (2-0)

