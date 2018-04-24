2018 High School District Music Contest Results Host By WNCC

Western Nebraska Community College hosted the 2018 NSAA District VI Music Contest on Thursday, April 19.

Nearly 1,000 vocal and instrumental musicians, representing area high schools including Banner County, Bayard, Bridgeport, Gering, Kimball, Leyton, Minatare, Mitchell, Morrill, Potter-Dix, Scottsbluff, and Sioux County competed for ratings based on a standard of musical excellence.

A rating of (I) represents superior or outstanding work; (II) represents excellent work; (III) represents a good or average performance; (IV) indicates below average work; and a (V) indicates a poor performance. Award certificates were presented to soloists, small ensembles, and large ensembles earning a superior rating. Plaques were awarded to large ensembles earning a unanimous superior rating from all three judges. One Outstanding Performance and two Honorable Mention Performance awards were selected by each judge for solo and small ensemble excellence.

The following students received Outstanding Performance awards:

Elijah Smith – vocal solo (Bridgeport); Victoria Brady – flute solo (Gering); Olivia Longmore – vocal solo (Gering); Ethan Bemis – trumpet solo (Kimball); Patricia Casimiro – vocal solo (Kimball); Joshua Kruse – piano solo (Leyton); Mitchell High School Vocal Duet #1; Uriah Mata – trombone solo (Scottsbluff); David Morales-Lopez – vocal solo (Scottsbluff); and Talia Wagner and Jesse McCaslin – cello duet (Scottsbluff).

The following students received Honorable Mention awards: