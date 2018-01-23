2018 CSC Golf Classic Don Beebe Tournament Registration Opens

Registration for the CSC Golf Classic Don Beebe Tournament is now open with a deadline of April 25, 2018.

The tournament will be May 25-27, 2018 beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Friday May 25th at Country Kitchen. Golf begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday at Ridgeview Country Club, with a 6:30 p.m. social and dinner at Assumption Arena. Sunday, golf resumes at 7 a.m. with shotgun starts available at 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.

In addition to green fees, cart, and a dinner ticket for Saturday, breakfast and lunch for both days of golf are included in the cost of the $150 per person entry fee, and additional tickets for Saturday’s dinner are $20. An entry in Saturday’s Skins Game will be $20 as well.

Register online at csc.edu/alumni/events/golfclassic.csc. For more information, call the Chadron State Foundation at 308-432-6366. Proceeds of the tournament and social events will help fund athletic scholarships at Chadron State.