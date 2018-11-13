2018 Christmas Tree and Wreath Festival starts Nov. 24

The annual Christmas Tree and Wreath Festival will be held November 24 through December 1 at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center. Please have all decorated trees and wreaths returned to the museum by Monday, November 19. The Festival schedule is as follows:

November 24th from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

November 25th from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

November 26th to 30th – 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

December 1st from10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

November 28th and 29th the 7th Street Dance Studio will perform in the evening at 6:00 p.m. on November 28th and 29th at the Knight Museum.

St. John’s Brass will perform on Saturday, December 1st at 3:00 p.m.

There are over 100 trees and wreaths available for the silent auction and Hospice Trees will be displayed for those who wish to hang an ornament in memory of their loved one.

For more information, contact Becci Thomas at 762-2384 or bthomas@cityofalliance.net