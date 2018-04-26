2018 Big Blue Bay season passes will be available for purchase at the Knight Museum & Sandhills Center beginning May 1, 2018. Please bring an individual 1 or 2 inch photo of each individual person who will need a pass. If you do not have the necessary photos, they can be taken at the Museum for a $2.00 fee.

Passes available for purchase:

Household pass – $150.00

17 and under – $65.00

18 and older – $80.00

Lap Swim Only – $50.00

For more information, please contact the Cultural & Leisure Services Department at 762-2384.