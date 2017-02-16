2017 State Finals Wrestling: Alliance and Hemingford Results

Alliance and Hemingford bring a combined 12 wrestlers to state competition at the Century Link Center in Omaha Thursday-Saturday February 16-18. Below is a list of Box Butte County wrestlers; results from each match will be updated here, so bookmark this page (and remember to refresh/reload the page for the latest updates)!
ALLIANCE
113 – Evan Steggs
1st Match v. Sam Brayman, Blair
138 – Jorgen Johnson
1st Match v. Payton Meink, Omaha Skutt
145 – Rey Valdez
1st Match v. Robert Lanby, Elkhorn
152- Lane Applegarth
1st Match v. Cody Everhart, Gretna
160 – Danny Vallejo
1st Match v. Ronny Peterson, Westpoint Beemer
170 – Bryant “Buster” Wilsono
1st Match v. Tucker Hancock, Wahoo-Cedar Bluffs
220 – Lane Lauder
1st Match v. Jesus Magando, Schuyler
HEMINGFORD
106 – Jaydon Walker
MATCH 1 loses to Cameron Wilkinson, Neligh-Oakdale- 8-4 decision. Moves into 1st Round Consolations.
126 – Justin Davis
MATCH 1 defeats Tigger Pokorny, Central Valley – 6-2 decision. Moves into Quarterfinals.
MATCH 2 loses to Tyler Powloski, Pleasanton -PIN@1:40. Moves into 2nd Round Consolations.
152 – Dylan Ernesti
MATCH 1 loses to Leland Bowder, Pender – PIN @ 3:16. Moves into 1st Round Consolations.
220 – Denton Payne
MATCH 1 defeats Schuyler Brown, Overton – PIN @ :50. Moves into Quarterfinals.
2nd Match v. Tyler Gideon, Burwell
285 – Cade Payne
MATCH 1 defeats Colton Beebe, Freeman – PIN@1:09. Moves into Quarterfinals.
2nd Match v. Thomas Hughes, Burwell