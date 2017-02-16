2017 State Finals Wrestling: Alliance and Hemingford Results

Alliance and Hemingford bring a combined 12 wrestlers to state competition at the Century Link Center in Omaha Thursday-Saturday February 16-18. Below is a list of Box Butte County wrestlers; results from each match will be updated here, so bookmark this page (and remember to refresh/reload the page for the latest updates)!

ALLIANCE

113 – Evan Steggs

1st Match v. Sam Brayman, Blair

138 – Jorgen Johnson

1st Match v. Payton Meink, Omaha Skutt

145 – Rey Valdez

1st Match v. Robert Lanby, Elkhorn

152- Lane Applegarth

1st Match v. Cody Everhart, Gretna

160 – Danny Vallejo

1st Match v. Ronny Peterson, Westpoint Beemer

170 – Bryant “Buster” Wilsono

1st Match v. Tucker Hancock, Wahoo-Cedar Bluffs

220 – Lane Lauder

1st Match v. Jesus Magando, Schuyler

HEMINGFORD

106 – Jaydon Walker

MATCH 1 loses to Cameron Wilkinson, Neligh-Oakdale- 8-4 decision. Moves into 1st Round Consolations.

126 – Justin Davis

MATCH 1 defeats Tigger Pokorny, Central Valley – 6-2 decision. Moves into Quarterfinals.

MATCH 2 loses to Tyler Powloski, Pleasanton -PIN@1:40. Moves into 2nd Round Consolations.



152 – Dylan Ernesti

MATCH 1 loses to Leland Bowder, Pender – PIN @ 3:16. Moves into 1st Round Consolations.

220 – Denton Payne

MATCH 1 defeats Schuyler Brown, Overton – PIN @ :50. Moves into Quarterfinals.

2nd Match v. Tyler Gideon, Burwell

285 – Cade Payne

MATCH 1 defeats Colton Beebe, Freeman – PIN@1:09. Moves into Quarterfinals.

2nd Match v. Thomas Hughes, Burwell