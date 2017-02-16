Panhandle Post

2017 State Finals Wrestling: Alliance and Hemingford Results

Alliance and Hemingford bring a combined 12 wrestlers to state competition at the Century Link Center in Omaha Thursday-Saturday February 16-18.  Below is a list of Box Butte County wrestlers; results from each match will be updated here, so bookmark this page (and remember to refresh/reload the page for the latest updates)!

ALLIANCE

113 – Evan Steggs
1st Match v. Sam Brayman, Blair

138 – Jorgen Johnson
1st Match v. Payton Meink, Omaha Skutt

145 – Rey Valdez
1st Match v. Robert Lanby, Elkhorn

152- Lane Applegarth
1st Match v. Cody Everhart, Gretna

160 – Danny Vallejo
1st Match v. Ronny Peterson, Westpoint Beemer

170 – Bryant “Buster” Wilsono
1st Match v. Tucker Hancock, Wahoo-Cedar Bluffs

220 – Lane Lauder
1st Match v. Jesus Magando, Schuyler

 

 

HEMINGFORD

106 – Jaydon Walker
MATCH 1  loses to Cameron Wilkinson, Neligh-Oakdale- 8-4 decision.  Moves into 1st Round Consolations. 

126 – Justin Davis
MATCH 1 defeats Tigger Pokorny, Central Valley – 6-2 decision.  Moves into Quarterfinals.
MATCH 2 loses to Tyler Powloski, Pleasanton -PIN@1:40.  Moves into 2nd Round Consolations.

152 – Dylan Ernesti
MATCH 1 loses to Leland Bowder, Pender – PIN @ 3:16.  Moves into 1st Round Consolations.

220 – Denton Payne
MATCH 1  defeats Schuyler Brown, Overton – PIN @ :50.  Moves into Quarterfinals.
2nd Match v. Tyler Gideon, Burwell

285 – Cade Payne
MATCH 1 defeats Colton Beebe, Freeman – PIN@1:09.  Moves into Quarterfinals.
2nd Match v. Thomas Hughes, Burwell