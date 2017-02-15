2017 Solar Eclipse Guest Speaker Astronomer Derryl Barr

Alliance, NE –The Alliance Public Library will be hosting guest speaker, astronomer Derryl Barr, Friday, February 24 at noon in the Community Meeting Room. Barr will explain what to expect when Alliance hosts thousands of people on Monday, August 21, 2017 during the total solar eclipse.

Barr taught an observational astronomy course at Mid-Plains Community College in North Platte from 2003 to 2011 and for 18 years wrote an astronomy column for the North Platte Telegraph. Barr has spoken on numerous occasions about solar eclipses to local, national and international groups emphasizing Nebraska’s role in “The Great American Eclipse of 2017.”

The observation and study of solar eclipses is one of Barr’s greatest passions, taking him to all seven continents. Most recently, he has returned from Indonesia where he observed his 22nd solar eclipse. During the presentation, Mr. Barr will share photos of many of his experiences. Currently Barr lives in Indianola, Iowa where he serves as an adjutant instructor in the Horticulture Department of the Des Moines Area Community College, volunteers during Drake Observatory Public Nights, serves as the secretary of the Des Moines Astronomical Society and plans future eclipse expeditions.

This program has been funded by the Friends of the Library and the Museum Partners and is open to the public free of charge. Guests are welcome to bring their lunches. Cookies will be provided by RSVP.