2017 Farmers Feeding the Hungry Sweet Corn Pick Is Friday

According to CCA, Seed Market Representative at Simplot Grower Solutions Becky Randall, “We will begin with lunch at the Box Butte County Fair Grounds in Hemingford at 12 pm. From there we will plan to carpool to the pick site and begin picking sweet corn by 1 pm. Please plan to arrive to the fairgrounds by 12 pmand we will get everyone’s release forms signed and then enjoy lunch. “

I have been getting a few questions in regards to the event, so here are a few details:

– With the almost 200 Volunteers we have signed up the sweet corn picking should take about 3 hours.

– The field is located 3 miles west of Hemingford on Dodge Road. Parking will be in the south east corner of the pivot. People will be there to help you get parked.

– Everyone will need to complete a release form. I will be emailing a copy next week, you can bring it with you or we will have them on site for you to complete.

– We will provide instruction on how to pick sweet corn if you’ve never done it before. We will also have some group leaders that can provide more instruction if needed. Picking sweet corn is easy, just pull the ears off of the corn plants and put them into buckets. We will then collect your corn and dump it into large cardboard boxes to be loaded onto a semi.

– Children may participate, but we ask that you keep a close eye on them as there will be machinery moving around the area.

– We will provide bottled water. Please keep hydrated as it will be hot!

– There will be a porta-potty on site if needed.

– What to wear…

o Hat

o Sunglasses

o Gloves – this is optional, some wear them, some don’t.

o Pants are suggested, but some wear shorts. Again, it will be hot, so wear what you are comfortable in.

o Light shirt – cotton shirts will sometimes not breathe very well in the heat, so make sure you will stay cool.

o Shoes – CLOSED TOED shoes that you don’t mind getting wet and possibly a bit muddy!

o Sunscreen – We will have some on site, just in case!

o Bug spray – optional, it just depends on what bugs are flying around that day.

– There will be pollen in the air, so if you have allergies, please be prepared.

– We will have bags available for you to take some sweet corn home with you!