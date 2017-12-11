2017 Eclipse Showered Wyoming With Visitors And Money 

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — An economic analysis of last summer’s total eclipse found that nearly 192,000 people traveled to Wyoming to view the event.

In addition, the study released Monday by the state Office of Tourism estimated that the celestial event boosted the state’s economy by an estimated $63.5 million.

State Tourism Office Executive Director Diane Shober says every county in the state was impacted by the eclipse.

The Aug. 21 eclipse was the first total solar eclipse to pass over the whole width of the U.S. since 1918, and Wyoming was one of the few states in the path of totality.

The study determined that 261,100 people traveled inside Wyoming for the eclipse.

Of those 261,100 travelers, more than 75 percent were from out of state, including 29,000 international travelers.