2017 Chadron State Athletic Hall-of-Fame Class Announced

Eight men and the most successful women’s basketball team in school history will be inducted into the Chadron State College Athletic Hall of Fame this fall. The dinner and induction ceremonies will be the evening of Saturday, Nov. 4 in the Student Center.

The men who will be honored are Cody Beguin, who played football and also wrestled for the Eagles, football players Mike Brownfield, Chris Evans, Jeff Japp and Anthony Simmons, wrestlers Joe Callahan and Josh Schommer and basketball standout Otis Frazier.

The football players starred for the Eagles in the late 1990s and early this century when the Eagles, coached by Brad Smith, won or shared first place in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference five times in a seven-year period.

Beguin, a Rushville native, started at offensive guard three years on teams that compiled a 26-6 record and he was first-team all-conference as a senior in 2002.

Beguin generally missed several of the early-season wrestling matches, but he was the Eagles’ starting heavyweight four years, was the school’s first two-time RMAC/West Regional Tournament champion and had a cumulative 78-42 win-loss record. He also earned All-American honors at the national tournament his senior year and was a two-time NCAA Division II Wrestling Coaches Association academic honoree.

He is now an officer with Risk Solutions in Omaha.

Brownfield also played in the offensive line, starting every game except for three games early his junior year because of a knee injury. He recovered in time to earn both RMAC and Nebraska NCAA Division II first-team honors given by the Omaha World-Herald that season and was accorded those honors again as a senior.

A farmboy from Cozad, Brownfield also was named to Successful Farming Magazine’s Farm All-American team and was placed on the All-West Region team as a senior. He now owns and operates Elkhorn Valley Fitness Center in Elkhorn, near Omaha.

Both Evans and Japp were stalwarts on Chadron State defensive units that ranked second in the RMAC in total defense, rushing defense and scoring defense when they were freshmen in 1997, and led the conference in all three categories the next three years. When they were seniors in 2000, the Eagles gave up just 221.6 yards and 13.6 points a game.

Evans played defensive end and earned second-team all-RMAC honors his junior year and was first-team all-conference and All-Nebraska as a senior. He participated in 67 tackles, including 40 that were unassisted and 14 for minus yardage that season. A native of Gordon, Evans has worked for First Bank in the Denver area ever since graduating from CSC.

Japp played outside linebacker and was a four-year starter except for the second half of his sophomore year when he was injured. He had a particularly great senior year, when he was credited with 44 unassisted tackles, had 12 quarterback sacks for 101 negative yards and 10 more tackles that were behind the line of scrimmage.

During his career, Japp racked up 33 sacks for minus 266 yards and caused 10 fumbles. As a senior, he was unanimous first-team all-RMAC and also was all-Nebraska and all-region. He was among the 58 players placed on the Eagles’ All-Century Football Team in 2014. He has a masonry business in his hometown of Sterling, Colo.

Simmons transferred to Chadron State in 1997 after playing football one year at Idaho State. During his career, he rushed 435 times for 2,537 yards for a 5.8-yard average, and scored 15 touchdowns. His rushing total was fourth on the Chadron State list when he graduated. He also caught 57 passes for 666 yards for an 11.7-yard average, the highest ever for a CSC running back.

Simmons was first-team all-RMAC and Nebraska NCAA II in both 1997 and ’99 and later was a standout all-purpose player for several indoor teams. A native of Miami, Fla., Simmons is a teacher and coach at an alternative school at Sheridan, Wyo.

Both Callahan and Schommer were Beguin’s teammates on Chadron State wrestling teams.

Callahan finished his career with 111 victories to share the Chadron State lead when he graduated. He qualified for the NCAA Division II National Tournament three times and was an All-American as a sophomore.

Callahan had a 5-0 record and was named the co-outstanding wrestler at the Midwest Classic his junior year and was the 174-pound champion at the West Regional Tourney as a senior. He is the general manager of an insurance agency at Sandy, Utah, a suburb of Salt Lake City.

Schommer filled the 157-pound weight class four consecutive years and finished his career with a 104-57 record to tie him for third place on the Eagles’ victory chart when he graduated. He had a special sophomore season in 1999-00, when he won 40 matches to set the CSC single-season victory record and placed in every tournament, including first at the Kearney Open, third at the West Regional and fifth at nationals to earn All-American honors.

A native of Brainard, Neb., Schommer is in the construction business in Lincoln.

Frazier played basketball at Chadron State just one year—1999-2000—but it was a spectacular season. He helped the Eagles to a 19-8 record, averaged 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds, both second in the RMAC, and set the CSC record for steals with 73.

Frazier also had the first triple-double in CSC men’s basketball history and eight double-doubles, scored 41 and 46 points and received first-team RMAC and NCAA II Nebraska honors. Originally from Gary, Ind., Frazier had played two years at Western Nebraska Community College and at one year at Butler University before coming to CSC. He is a deputy sheriff in Arizona.

The 1994-95 women’s basketball team that is going into the Hall of Fame had a 22-8 record, tied for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s regular-season championship and won the conference’s postseason tournament, giving them a berth in the NCAA Division II Regional Tournament for the first and only time in school history.

Coached by Tom Andersen, the Eagles were made up of five letterwinners and six freshmen. The team leaders were seniors Lacy Orpin, who averaged 18.9 points and was named the conference’s Most Valuable Player, and Lorna Dahlgren, who averaged 17.4 points and 7.3 rebounds. They also combined for 250 assists and 128 steals.

The other starters were senior Jen Bonser and juniors Lisa Arnett and Jami Huckfeldt. One of the freshmen on the team was Markee Satchell of Chadron,

Orpin, Dahlgren, Huckfeldt and another of the freshmen, Tanya Weber, have been inducted into the Hall of Fame individually. Just four men’s teams have previously received CSC Hall of Fame recognition. They are the 1948, 1958 and 1978 football teams and the 1966-67 men’s basketball team that also won 22 games and advanced to the NAIA National Tournament.

