200 Block Rocks Block Party This Week (Interview)

Businesses in the 200 Block of Box Butte Avenue in Alliance have come together for the 2nd year in a row to present the “200 Block Rocks Block Party”. Everything gets underway starting at 4pm on Thursday, and entertainment beginning at 6pm. KCOW Morning Show Host Jason Wentworth sat down with Kendra Schott and Ryan Reynolds to talk about all the great things happening including a chili tour, kids games, local music, business gift baskets, and much more. You can hear the interview below.