20 Wayne State Sweeps Eagles

The No. 20 Wayne State Wildcats claimed a 3-0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-21) non-conference victory over Chadron State College volleyball Tuesday evening in Chicoine Center, to move to 14-7 on the season while CSC fell to 7-12.

“We just lacked discipline tonight,” said CSC Head Volleyball Coach Riann Mullis . “We made some adjustments after intermission, putting Dome [Senkerikova] in for Gaby [Varela]. We moved our backcourt around and hung with them in the third, but we fell apart after 20 points.”

WSC was led by middles Jaci Brahmer and Erin Gross, who combined for 27 kills, on .561 hitting, and four total blocks.

The Eagles recorded 28 digs in the match, looking somewhat confident on the receiving end of attacks, but could not overcome eight aces by the Wildcats and three service errors of their own.

While no CSC player hit double-digit kills, Aijahnae Springs led with eight, committing only three errors.

Chadron State dropped the first two sets quickly in 40 points each, and rallied to take control of the third set before relinquishing the lead for good, tied 20-20.

The Eagles remain at home over the weekend for “Dig Pink” Night Friday at 6 p.m., when the Girls Scouts also visit, as well as Alliance Night on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Saturday’s admission to football at Elliott field will be reduced to six dollars for Alliance residents, and volleyball admission for those residents will be free with a football ticket.