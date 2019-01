DEWITT, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old Nebraska boy died after he was hit by a bus driven by his father.

The incident happened Saturday in the driveway of the family’s rural home about 5 miles east of DeWitt in southeast Nebraska.



Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, the family called for help after the boy was run over. Two-year-old Maddox Weber died at the scene.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating.