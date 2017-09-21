2 Teens Arrested After Botched Omaha Tobacco Store Robbery

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police have arrested two teenagers in the wake of a botched tobacco store robbery.

Police say 18-year-old York Rodriguez was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday for the shooting death of his alleged accomplice, 18-year-old Jose Mario Velazquez.

Authorities say Rodriguez and Velazquez were attempting to rob Bizarre Glass on Monday when the store owner fatally shot Velazquez. Police say they charged Rodriguez with murder because his alleged accomplice died during the commission of a felony.

A third suspect, 18-year-old Luis Vargas Aguilar, faces a robbery charge. Police say Aguilar didn’t enter the store but was driving the getaway car.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine has said the store owner’s actions were justified and he won’t be charged.

Online court records did not list an attorney for the suspects.