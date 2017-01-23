2 Sex Offenders Try to Escape from Treatment Center

NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) — Two men tried to escape from a treatment center for sex offenders in northeast Nebraska over the weekend, but neither left the facility’s grounds.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the two men jumped out of separate windows at the Norfolk Regional Center early Saturday. The attempted escape was reported around 2 a.m.

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman Julie Naughton says one of the men was injured in a fall from a third-story window. That man was remained hospitalized Monday in Omaha with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second man remains at the Norfolk Regional Center hospital.

Naughton declined to identify the men who tried to escape because of health privacy laws.