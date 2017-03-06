2 People Killed, 2 Injured In Madison County Crash

NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) — Two people have been killed and two injured in the rollover crash of a vehicle in northeast Nebraska.

The crash occurred early Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 81, about two miles south of Norfolk. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle was speeding when it crashed, ejecting all four occupants. None was wearing a seat belt.

The two people pronounced dead at the scene were identified as 18-year-old Dasavor Rodrigues and 17-year-old Shawn Falk. Both of them lived in Norfolk. The two injured people were identified as 18-year-old Schauntel Niehoff and 18-year-old Dru McMahon. They were taken to hospitals for treatment of serious injuries.