2 Men Plead Guilty To Manslaughter In Rapid City Stabbing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Two men charged with murder in the stabbing death of a Rapid City man have pleaded guilty to reduced charges of manslaughter.

19-year-old Ranon Bissonette and 20-year-old Hunter High Pipe admitted in court Friday to stabbing 56-year-old Edward Lowry in September 2015 so they could steal his wallet.

Bissonette revealed little emotion, whereas High Pipe wiped at tears. A third suspect committed suicide before charges were filed. Prosecutors will recommend prison terms of up to 75 years for Bissonette and up to 40 for High Pipe when they’re sentenced June 2.

Police Chief Karl Jegeris says investigators started with no leads after Lowry’s body was found but cracked the case with surveillance video from local businesses.

Lowry worked in the newspaper’s printing plant.