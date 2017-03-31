2 Arrested In Meth Distribution Case In Alliance



On March 29, 2017, the Alliance Police Department executed a search warrant at two residences in Alliance – 812 Toluca Avenue and J-7 Trailerville. Heather Cox (30) and Danielle Devoogd (32) were arrested for possession of controlled substances with the intent to distribute. Approximately 30 grams of methamphetamine and one gram cocaine was seized. This case was conducted by the Alliance Police Department, with help from the Nebraska State Patrol, and investigators from several Panhandle agencies assigned to the WING Drug Task Force.

The arrest and searches were conducted without injury, and the Alliance Police Department would like to thank area agencies for their assistance.