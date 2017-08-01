2 Arrested After Deputy Shoots, Wounds Man In Box Elder

BOX ELDER, S.D. (AP) — Two people have been arrested after an incident in which a Pennington County deputy shot and wounded a man during a warrant check in Box Elder.

The sheriff’s office says the 21-year-old Rapid City man who was shot Monday afternoon was arrested on a felony warrant for bond revocation on four weapons and drug charges. The 30-year-old Rapid City woman the deputy had been looking for was arrested on an outstanding drug warrant.

They were identified as Cassandra Quiver and Cruz Deleon. It wasn’t immediately clear if they had attorneys.

Authorities allege Deleon pointed a handgun at the deputy before being shot. He suffered an injury that isn’t life-threatening.

The deputy wasn’t named. The officer is on standard administrative leave while state crime officials investigate.