$1M Powerball Ticket Sold In Nebraska Expiring In Few Weeks

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — The purchaser of a Powerball ticket in Bellevue has only a few weeks left to claim his or her $1 million prize.

The Nebraska Lottery says the ticket sold at a Kwik Shop on Capehart Road matched the first five numbers drawn April 18 : 9, 10, 12, 17 and 23. But it didn’t match the Powerball number of 9.

The prize must be claimed on or before the Oct. 15 expiration date. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at the Nebraska Lottery headquarters in Lincoln.