1939 Christmas Dinner Planned At Fort Robinson 

CRAWFORD, Neb. (AP) — Fort Robinson State Park in northwest Nebraska will again hold its annual historical Christmas dinner this year.

The dinner will be held Dec. 2, featuring the menu of the original Fort Robinson Christmas dinner in 1939. That’s the year World War I broke out in Europe and “Gone with the Wind” was released at the box office.

The menu includes turkey, pork loin, oyster soup and an array of sides and fixings. Guests are encouraged to dress in 1939 attire.

Tickets, which often sell out quickly, will go on sale at 8 a.m. Nov. 6. The tickets are limited to four per person and will be available at the park office, Herren Brothers True Value in Harrison and the Visitors Center-Chamber of Commerce in Chadron.