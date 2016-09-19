19-Year-Old Man Shot to Death in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A 19-year-old man was shot to death in Cheyenne over the weekend and Laramie County officials are trying to find an 18-year-old who might know something about it.

Sheriff’s Capt. Linda Gesell says deputies want to question Austin Daniels about the shooting on Saturday evening. Someone in the residence called 911 at about 6 p.m.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released. Officials initially reported he was 15. He was shot in the upper chest and neck area.