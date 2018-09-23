19 Michigan sends Huskers to 0-3 with 56-10 rout

Wyatt Mazour scored his first career touchdown in the fourth quarter and Barret Pickering added a third-quarter field goal to account for Nebraska’s scoring in a 56-10 setback at No. 19 Michigan on Saturday at Michigan Stadium.

Michigan improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the Big Ten with the victory, while the Huskers slipped to 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the conference with their first road loss of the season in front of 111,037 fans at the Big House. It was the third-largest crowd to witness a Nebraska football game in history.

The Wolverines scored early and often, building a 20-0 lead at the end of the first quarter that grew to 39-0 at the half. Nebraska starting quarterback Adrian Martinez, who missed NU’s game last week with an injury, gave way to game two starter Andrew Bunch in the second half. Bunch led the Big Red on a pair of scoring drives, the first resulting in Pickering’s 35-yard field goal with 5:23 left in the third quarter.

Nebraska’s final scoring drive of the day was a seven-play, 80-yard drive that featured a 17-yard run and a 21-yard reception for Mazour that set up his three-yard touchdown blast with 4:14 left. On the drive, Bunch completed both his pass attempts, totaling 35 yards while Mazour rushed five times for 18 yards including the score. Nebraska’s touchdown drive was preceded by a spectacular interception from Deontai Williams that gave the Big Red their lone turnover of the game. It was the first career interception for Williams.

Junior linebacker Mohamed Barry led the defense with 11 tackles, including a career-high three tackles for loss and his first career sack. Dicaprio Bootle added a career-best five breakups on the day.

For the game, Nebraska managed just 132 total yards, with 93 coming on 13-of-24 passing. Bunch completed 6-of-9 passes for 71 yards in the second half, while adding 23 rushing yards to lead Nebraska in both categories. The Huskers managed just 39 yards rushing on the afternoon, despite Bunch and Mazour combining for 41 yards. Devine Ozigbo (5), Greg Bell (3) and Maurice Washington (2) combined for just 10 yards on 15 combined carries, while Martinez carried seven times for minus-12 yards after being sacked four times and intercepted once on NU’s first six drives of the game.

Senior wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. provided a bright spot for the Big Red offense by hauling in three receptions for 61 yards, marking the 15th consecutive game that he has recorded at least three catches. Sophomore JD Spielman led the Huskers with four receptions but totaled just five yards, while Tyjon Lindsey added two catches for 16 yards, including a 14-yard reception to start Nebraska’s fourth-quarter touchdown drive.

While the Nebraska offense struggled to find room to roam against the Wolverines, Michigan marched throughout the first half and finished with 491 yards of total offense, including 285 on the ground. Running back Karan Higdon led the way for the Wolverine rushing attack with 136 yards on just 12 carries with one score. Fullback Ben Mason carried six times for 18 yards with three short touchdowns.

Quarterback Shea Patterson completed 15-of-22 passes for 120 yards for Michigan, before giving way to back-up quarterbacks Dylan McCaffrey and Brandon Peters in the second half. McCaffrey completed 3-of-8 passes for 86 yards and a touchdown, while adding 23 rushing yards.

Nebraska returns home next week to celebrate Homecoming by taking on Purdue. Kickoff between the Big Red and the Boilermakers is set for 2:30 p.m. (CT) at Memorial Stadium with live television coverage provided by BTN.

No. 19 Michigan 56, Nebraska 10

Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018

Ann Arbor, Mich. (Michigan Stadium)

Attendance: 111,037

Game Summary

First Quarter (MICH 20-0)

10:27 – MICH – Ben Mason 1 run (Quinn Nordin kick), 6 plays, 64 yards, 2:56, MICH 7-0

8:58 – MICH – Karan Higdon 44 run (Nordin kick), 1 play, 44 yards, 0:10, MICH 14-0

3:09 – MICH – Mason 4 run (Nordin kick failed), 8 plays, 66 yards, 4:13, MICH 20-0

Second Quarter (MICH 39-0)

14:11 – MICH – Nordin 50 FG, 4 plays, 3 yards, 0:50, MICH 23-0

8:20 – MICH – Zach Gentry 5 pass from Shea Patterson (Nordin kick), 10 plays, 59 yards, 4:28, MICH 30-0

5:25 – MICH – Mason 1 run (Nordin kick), 3 plays, 34 yards, 1:19, MICH 37-0

4:03 – MICH – Team safety

Third Quarter (MICH 49-3)

9:01 – MICH – Donovan Peoples-Jones 60 punt return (Nordin kick), MICH 46-0

5:23 – NEB – Barret Pickering 35 FG, 8 plays, 55 yards, 3:38, MICH 46-3

0:58 – MICH – Nordin 38 FG, 11 plays, 55 yards, 4:25, MICH 49-3

Fourth Quarter (MICH 56-10)

14:21 – MICH – Ronnie Bell 56 pass from Dylan McCaffrey (Nordin kick), 2 plays, 56 yards, 0:17, MICH 56-3

4:14 – NEB – Wyatt Mazour 3 run (Pickering kick), 7 plays, 80 yards, 3:06, MICH 56-10