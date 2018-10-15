1890 Theme Set For Fort Robinson Christmas Dinner

The annual Christmas dinner at Fort Robinson State Park on Dec. 1 will take people back to a period that marked the end of what became known as the Sioux Wars.

The 200 attendees of the 24th annual Christmas Dinner at Fort Robinson State Park at the park’s Buffalo Barracks will be treated to the same menu as that one in 1890. That year, the dinner occurred during the Fort’s period as headquarters of the all-black Ninth Cavalry, the first of two regiments known as Buffalo Soldiers to be stationed there. The feast will include beef ribs, turkey, gravy, dressing and “all the fixings.”

The dinner’s program, annually enhanced by the many attendees who choose to dress in period attire, includes live music and historical commentary. The doors will open at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the event usually sell out in a hurry and will become available at select locations 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 5. They may be purchased for $30 each at Fort Robinson’s headquarters, Herren Brothers True Value in Harrison and the Visitors Center-Chamber of Commerce in Chadron. Because of high demand, there is a limit of four tickets per household.

Again complementing the event’s festive atmosphere will be the Christmas lights installed on park buildings with help from community members. The lights will turn on at 6 p.m. the night of the dinner and will remain lit each evening through December. Groups interested in decorating a building at the park may contact the office at 308-665-2900 or ngpc.fort.robinson@nebraska. gov.