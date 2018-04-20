182 Pounds Of Marijuana Found During I-80 Traffic Stop

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have seized 182 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Seward County.

At approximately 1:50 p.m. on Thursday, April 19, a trooper observed an eastbound 2017 Dodge Caravan speeding near Beaver Crossing at mile marker 369. Upon approaching the vehicle, the trooper noticed the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers discovered several duffel bags filled with marijuana hidden under a blanket in the rear of the van. The bags contained 182 pounds of marijuana, carrying an estimated street value of $546,000,

The driver, Lori Potter, 54, of Lebec, California, and passenger, Rachel Winstead, 22, of Edmonds, Washington, were both arrested for possession with intent to deliver and no Drug Tax stamp. Both were lodged in Seward County Jail.