18-Year-Old Who Shot Deputy Gets Probation In Juvenile Court

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A young man who shot and wounded a Douglas County deputy has been sentenced to probation and community service.

Douglas County court records say Tyler Pitzl was sentenced Monday in Juvenile Court. The Nebraska Supreme Court had rejected efforts to prosecute him in adult court.

Authorities say Pitzl, of Waterloo, was 17 when he attacked his parents at the home they shared and shot at two deputies who responded to the Sept. 3, 2017, disturbance call. One deputy was wounded in a hand and forearm. Deputies returned fire, hitting Pitzl in the abdomen.

In an unrelated case, prosecutors say Pitzl was convicted for calling 911 in May to falsely report that he was robbed at knifepoint. He was charged as an adult and pleaded guilty. His sentence: probation and community service.