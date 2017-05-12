16 Of Nebraska’s Most Talented Women Will Compete For Miss Nebraska 2017



16 of Nebraska’s most talented, intelligent, hard working women will compete for the title of Miss Nebraska 2017, and earn the opportunity to represent our state at the 2018 Miss America Pageant live on ABC this fall.

This year’s pageant, taking place June 7-10 in North Platte, Nebraska, marks the 80th anniversary for the competition, an official event for the Nebraska 150 Celebration. Contestants are eligible for a record-setting $1.3 million dollars in college scholarships, in addition to thousands of dollars in cash and prizes. Miss America Organization CEO Sam Haskell will be in attendance at this year’s event, as well as respected leaders and celebrities from across Nebraska. The Miss Nebraska Organization is also hosting an 80th Anniversary Gala, showcasing dozens of gowns worn by Miss Nebraska’s throughout the years as they won their state titles and competed at the Miss America Pageant.

We welcome any media coverage to preview our event, including but not limited to the following:

Miss Nebraska 2016 Aleah Peters has traveled the state of Nebraska for the last year, speaking to thousands of children and youth groups about cyberbullying awareness and prevention. She has also partnered with Teammates to further spread her message #MakeKindnessViral.

For the first time, every Miss Nebraska contestant competing this year will be offered at least $60,000 in scholarships to Midland University. In addition, Bellevue University will provide Miss Nebraska 2017 with a full-scholarship and graduate studies, and tiered scholarships for our Top 5 finalists. In total, the Miss Nebraska Organization will set a new record in 2017 by offering an estimated $1.3 million dollars in college scholarships.

Dresses included at the 80th Anniversary Miss Nebraska Gala are: the gown Miss Nebraska 2010 Teresa Scanlan wore when crowned Miss America 2011, Miss Nebraska 1988 and 1990’s hand-beaded gowns weighing several pounds apiece, and Miss Nebraska 1984’s Elizabethan style magenta chiffon gown.

The 2017 Miss Nebraska Pageant takes place June 7-10 in North Platte, Nebraska and will be streamed LIVE online. Contestant photos, interviews and more available upon request. Please contact Co-Marketing Director Brandi Petersen at marketing@missnebraska.org.