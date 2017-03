The Nebraska Statehood 150th “Seek the Sign” Contest was a success! Winners were announced on Wednesday during the 150th Birthday Bash at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center. The Winners are posted below, each will be awarded their prize and $50.00 in Alliance Chamber Bucks.

-Cassandra Koozer

-Hayley & Jake Sylvester

-Rose Hardy

-Kristan Hulshizer Sellens