15 Fort Lewis Soars Past Eagles 86-48

Led by star freshman Vivian Gray, the Fort Lewis College women’s basketball team had seven players shoot 50 percent from the field or better, as the No. 15 Skyhawks cruised to an 86-48 win on their home court over Chadron State College on Friday.

FLC improved to 12-1, and 6-1 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play, while Chadron State fell to 3-10 (1-6 RMAC).

Fort Lewis caught fire out of the gate, hitting 21 of their 40 first-half field goals, for 52.5 percent. They had runs of 13 and 12, respectively, in the first and second quarters, to put the Eagles at a 47-25 deficit going into halftime. After playing two entire quarters without going to the foul line, the Skyhawks sank 12-of-13 free throws in the second half, earning the win in dominant fashion.

Chadron State was outrebounded 48-33, and turned the ball over nearly twice as often as their opponent, 23 to 12.

Gray’s 22 points came on 8-of-14 shooting, and the forward from Texas was 6-of-6 from the charity stripe. She also had a team high six rebounds and four blocks.

Sophomore guard Kayla Herrera added 11 points and swiped a game-high six steals.

Chadron State had their lowest shooting percentage of the season, hitting 17 of their 58 shots from the floor to post a rate of 29.3 percent.

The Eagles were led by Kalli Feddersen with 11 points and seven rebounds. Jessica Harvey added 10, and Leticia Rodriguez pitched in nine points on 3-of-7 three-point shooting, and added seven boards.

CSC remains at high elevation on Saturday, as they go to 2-7 Adams State University, who lost Friday evening in Alamosa to Colorado Christian, whom the Eagles defeated in Chadron on December 4. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.