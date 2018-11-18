15 Chadron State wrestlers place at Finn Grinaker Open

Fifteen Chadron State College wrestlers placed at the Finn Grinaker Open, hosted by Concordia College in Moorhead Saturday. The placers included two champions in the Gold, or veteran brackets, and two in the Maroon brackets, for less experienced wrestlers.

“This tournament was a great opportunity for our guys to compete against teams we don’t see during the regular season,” said CSC Head Wrestling Coach Brett Hunter . “We had some very good things happen today, but we need to continue to get better because we aren’t where this program needs to be yet.”

Brandon Kile at 133 pounds and Matt Hebel in the 174 pound class were the winners of individual tournament titles in the Gold Division.

Kile’s journey through the bracket began with a first-period pin over Joey Bianchini, a freshman from St. Cloud State. He scored a major decision, 12-0 over host Concordia’s Benjamin Bogart, before meeting Augustana University’s Brandon Carroll in the finals. Kile bested Carroll, a 2017 Central Super Region runner-up and national qualifier at 125 pounds, by a 10-8 decision for the first place finish.

Hebel wrestled in a smaller bracket, but went undefeated in round robin action with two early pins over wrestlers from Concordia and Minot State, and a 4-2 decision over NCAA Division I North Dakota State’s Reed Williams. His opponent from Concordia in the first round, who he defeated by fall in 3:20, went on to pin the other two in the bracket.

In the Maroon Division, Clay Eagle and Steven Lahnert each went 3-0.

Eagle’s 125 pound bracket was another four-man round robin, featuring two opponents from nearby Division II Minnesota State-Moorhead and another from a nearby junior college. He recorded two major decisions and a pin in 3:54 for the tourney win.

Lahnert wrestled in a 157-pound group of nine from junior college, Division III, Division II, and Canadian schools. He won with a fall in 1:36, then rang up 4-3 and 5-2 decisions against Division II opponents.

At 141 pounds, sophomore Chance Karst had possibly the biggest win of the Eagles in the tournament, pinning No. 7-ranked sophomore Adam Hedin in 28 seconds in consolations. He finished sixth in the Gold Division after dropping tight decisions to North Dakota State wrestlers and falling 9-6 in the fifth-place match.

True freshman heavyweight Mason Watt went 3-1 with two early first-period pins and a 9-0 major decision in the Maroon Division, placing third.

Freshmen Joe Taylor at 133 pounds and Joe Ritzen at 141 each went 2-2. Taylor secured both wins by pin, while Ritzen had a tech fall and a pin.

Caleb Haskell , Jacob Otuafi, Tate Allison , and Johnny Porter also placed in the Gold Division. Joe Taylor , Jeffrey Phillips , Joe Ritzen , Kodiak French , and Tucker Allison each landed a top-six spot in their Maroon Division brackets.

Chase Clasen , at 149 pounds, and heavyweight Rulon Taylor , both big winners at St. Cloud State on Thursday evening, rested from the open meet with minor injuries.

Finn Grinaker Open Results for Chadron State

Gold Division Results

133

Brandon Kile (Chadron State) won by fall over Joey Bianchini (St. Cloud State) (Fall 2:44)

Brandon Kile (Chadron State) won by major decision over Benjamin Bogart (Concordia-Moorhead) (Maj 12-0)

Brandon Kile (Chadron State) won by decision over Brandon Carroll (Augustana (SD)) (Dec 10-8)

141

Samuel Stuhl (North Dakota State University) won in sudden victory – 1 over Chance Karst (Chadron State) (SV-1 15-13)

Chance Karst (Chadron State) won by fall over Adam Hedin (St. Cloud State) (Fall 0:28)

Sawyer Degen (North Dakota State University) won by decision over Chance Karst (Chadron State) (Dec 5-4)

Ryan Rodorigo (St. Cloud State) won by decision over Chance Karst (Chadron State) (Dec 9-6)

149

Caden Moore (Northern State) won by major decision over Caleb Haskell (Chadron State) (Maj 11-3)

Caleb Haskell (Chadron State) won by decision over Brody Schmidt (North Dakota State University) (Dec 4-0)

Bryan Burnett (Northern State) won by decision over Caleb Haskell (Chadron State) (Dec 8-2)

Noah North (Augustana (SD)) won by forfeit over Caleb Haskell (Chadron State) (FF)

157

Jacob Otuafi (Chadron State) won by fall over Max Miller (Minot State (N.D.)) (Fall 5:43)

Walker Carr (Northern State) won by decision over Jacob Otuafi (Chadron State) (Dec 7-4)

Colin Ayers (Augustana (SD)) won by major decision over Jacob Otuafi (Chadron State) (Maj 12-3)

Billy Holtan (Northern State) won by decision over Jacob Otuafi (Chadron State) (Dec 2-0)

Alexander Skaare (Concordia-Moorhead) won by fall over Jacob Otuafi (Chadron State) (Fall 4:22)

165

Dylan Schuck (Augustana (SD)) won by fall over Tate Allison (Chadron State) (Fall 4:03)

Tate Allison (Chadron State) won by major decision over Tyler Sharron (Minot State (N.D.)) (Maj 14-0)

Kenny O`Neil (South Dakota State) won by decision over Tate Allison (Chadron State) (Dec 4-3)

Tate Allison (Chadron State) and John Porter (Chadron State) (DFF)

165

Jackson Sweeney (Augustana (SD)) won in sudden victory – 1 over John Porter (Chadron State) (SV-1 4-2)

John Porter (Chadron State) won by decision over Travis Deegan (Concordia-Moorhead) (Dec 8-6)

Dylan Schuck (Augustana (SD)) won in sudden victory – 1 over John Porter (Chadron State) (SV-1 3-1)

Tate Allison (Chadron State) and John Porter (Chadron State) (DFF)

174

Matthew Hebel (Chadron State) won by fall over Nick Gravdahl (Concordia-Moorhead) (Fall 3:20)

Matthew Hebel (Chadron State) won by fall over Anthony Raupp (Minot State (N.D.)) (Fall 1:19)

Matthew Hebel (Chadron State) won by decision over Reed Williams (North Dakota State University) (Dec 4-2)

184

Russell Rucklos (South Dakota State) won by major decision over Jay Westcott (Chadron State) (Maj 14-2)

Noah Cressell (North Dakota State University) won by major decision over Jay Westcott (Chadron State) (Maj 13-5)

184

Riley Vanik (St. Cloud State) won by decision over Heber Shepherd (Chadron State) (Dec 4-2)

Heber Shepherd (Chadron State) won by major decision over Matthew Rabe (Minot State (N.D.)) (Maj 19-5)

Daniel Bishop (Augustana (SD)) won by tech fall over Heber Shepherd (Chadron State) (TF 16-0)

197

Clayton Wahlstrom (Augustana (SD)) won by major decision over Aspen Naylor (Chadron State) (Maj 11-3)

Aspen Naylor (Chadron State) won by decision over Bryce Kallenbach (Concordia-Moorhead) (Dec 12-10)

Hunter Lee (University of Saskatchewan) won by decision over Aspen Naylor (Chadron State) (Dec 9-6)

197

Noah Ryan (St. Cloud State) won by decision over Wade French (Chadron State) (Dec 9-7)

Hunter Lee (University of Saskatchewan) won by decision over Wade French (Chadron State) (Dec 12-6)

Maroon Division Results

125

Clayton Eagle (Chadron State) won by major decision over Cameron Williams (Minnesota State Moorhead) (Maj 16-3)

Clayton Eagle (Chadron State) won by major decision over Hunter Hermanson (Northland Community & Technical College) (Maj 14-6)

Clayton Eagle (Chadron State) won by fall over Riley Kitchenmaster (Minnesota State Moorhead) (Fall 3:54)

133

Nate Rodriguez (Northern State) won by decision over Joe Taylor (Chadron State) (Dec 14-9)

Jack Huffman (Augustana (SD)) won by decision over Joe Taylor (Chadron State) (Dec 10-3)

Joe Taylor (Chadron State) won by fall over Lincoln Stormer (Minot State (N.D.)) (Fall 3:32)

Joe Taylor (Chadron State) won by fall over Jeffrey Phillips (Chadron State) (Fall 2:53)

133

Jack Huffman (Augustana (SD)) won by fall over Jeffrey Phillips (Chadron State) (Fall 2:43)

Nate Rodriguez (Northern State) won by fall over Jeffrey Phillips (Chadron State) (Fall 1:02)

Jeffrey Phillips (Chadron State) won by injury default over Lincoln Stormer (Minot State (N.D.)) (Inj. 5:20)

Joe Taylor (Chadron State) won by fall over Jeffrey Phillips (Chadron State) (Fall 2:53)

141

Bret Wilson (Concordia-Moorhead) won by decision over Joe Ritzen (Chadron State) (Dec 12-7)

Eric Halverson (St. Cloud State) won by major decision over Joe Ritzen (Chadron State) (Maj 21-8)

Joe Ritzen (Chadron State) won by tech fall over Payton Jackson (Northland Community & Technical College) (TF 17-2)

Joe Ritzen (Chadron State) won by fall over Rees Lehman (Northland Community & Technical College) (Fall 1:18)

157

Steven Lahnert (Chadron State) won by fall over Jonathon Risto (University of Saskatchewan) (Fall 1:36)

Steven Lahnert (Chadron State) won by decision over Jacob Tvinnereim (Augustana (SD)) (Dec 4-3)

Steven Lahnert (Chadron State) won by decision over Boone Giulio (St. Cloud State) (Dec 5-2)

165

Kodiak French (Chadron State) won by fall over Stosh Sitkowski (Minot State (N.D.)) (Fall 1:45)

Kaden Spindler (Concordia-Moorhead) won by fall over Kodiak French (Chadron State) (Fall 1:42)

Tanner Wiese (Northern State) won by fall over Kodiak French (Chadron State) (Fall 3:35)

Thomas Scheett (Northland Community & Technical College) won by forfeit over Kodiak French (Chadron State) (FF)

Nathan Baca (Minot State (N.D.)) won by forfeit over Kodiak French (Chadron State) (FF)

174

Tucker Allison (Chadron State) won by decision over Jakob Dormaar (University of Saskatchewan) (Dec 5-4)

Jake Flakus (Northern State) won by fall over Tucker Allison (Chadron State) (Fall 1:22)

Hunter Grau (St. Cloud State) won by tech fall over Tucker Allison (Chadron State) (TF 19-3)

Kolby Kost (Augustana (SD)) won by tech fall over Tucker Allison (Chadron State) (TF 17-2)

Tucker Allison (Chadron State) won by decision over Richard Dralu (Northland Community & Technical College) (Dec 9-6)