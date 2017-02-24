15-3 Spartan Spurt Keys Win Over Huskers

Tai Webster posted his first career double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, but a 15-3 Michigan State run to close the first half proved to be too much in the Spartans’ 88-72 win Thursday night.

Webster led NU with 19 points, including 12-of-13 from the foul line, but it was a cold-shooting night for NU, which shot 39 percent, including 27 percent in the first half. Evan Taylor was the only other Husker to finish with double figures with 10 points and three assists.

Michigan State’s duo of Miles Bridges and Nick Ward combined for 40 points and 15 rebounds as both players led MSU (17-11, 9-6 Big Ten) with 20 points each. Ward had 20 points and nine rebounds on 8-of-13 shooting, while Bridges also went 8-of-13 from the field. Joshua Langford chipped in 17 points.

The loss snapped a two-game win streak for the Huskers (12-15, 6-9 Big Ten) and MSU’s first win over NU in East Lansing since the 2012-13 season.

The Spartans took control in the final three minutes of the first half, turning a six-point lead into a 49-31 halftime advantage.

The Huskers were within 34-28 after a Jordy Tshimanga basket, but the Spartans would run off six straight points, including a dunk by Bridges to build a 12-point lead, at 40-28, and force a Husker timeout. The Spartans then closed the half by hitting three straight 3-pointers in the last 1:29 of the half, capped by a Cassius Winston 3-pointer from near halfcourt to beat the halftime buzzer.

MSU went just 4-of-15 from 3-point range, but hit three of them in the final 1:30 of the half.

Webster led NU with eight first-half points, all coming from the foul line, as the Huskers stayed within striking range for most of the first half by going 13-of-16 from the line. The Huskers shot just 27 percent in the first half and were out-scored 22-4 in the paint, including 8-0 on second-chance points.

The Spartans built a 23-point lead in the opening minutes before consecutive 3-pointers from Webster pulled NU within 16, but the Huskers were unable to get within double figures the rest of the way.