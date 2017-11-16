13th Annual Shop With A Cop Program Begins In Chadron

The 2017 Holiday Season is drawing ever closer. It is once again time to begin our “Shop with a Cop” fund drive: “A Little Change can make a BIG Difference!” If you can believe it, we are in our thirteenth year! All donations raised are used to purchase food, clothing, gifts and other items for those children and families within our community who may not be able to provide all they wish they could for their children. Many children will have the exciting opportunity to go shopping with one of our local Chadron Police Officers, which is a time enjoyed by both the children and the police officers.

You will see donation containers at several local area businesses. Donations can also be brought in or mailed to the Chadron Police Department located at 125 Main Street Chadron, NE 69337. You may bring donations to First National Bank of North Platte here in Chadron. If you have questions, feel free to contact the School Resource Officer Derek Bauer at 308-432-0510 or email him at dbauer@chadronpd.com. Remember, the more money donated equals more children we can help and the more we can help each child.

The Chadron Police Department graciously appreciates the years of support from our generous citizens and businesses. This would not be possible without the generous donations from our community. Our officers merely take the children shopping, it is the love and support from our community that keeps this program thriving and allows us to provide for our children. We hope to continue the success and bring joy to many more families each year. If we can help just one more child, the effort and sacrifice makes it all worth it. On behalf of the Chadron Police Department, I would like to say “Thank You” to everyone, and wish you all a very Happy Holiday season and a peaceful and prosperous New Year;” Officer Derek Bauer.