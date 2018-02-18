13-Year-Old NE Student Accused Of School Threats

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 13-year-old student has been arrested in western Omaha, accused of making terroristic threats against a school.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that the Elkhorn Valley View Middle School student was arrested Wednesday after make a threat on a national social media gaming website. Officials say on Thursday, deputies learned that the same juvenile made a similar threat on another social media platform.

Officials say the threats were not specific, but did reference a school shooting.

The name of the juvenile is not being released.