12 CSU-Pueblo rides early big plays to 34-13 win over Chadron State

Three big game-changing plays in the first half all produced touchdowns for Colorado State University-Pueblo on Saturday evening, and that made up more than the difference in the game as they rode the 21-point advantage to a 34-13 win against Chadron State College in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference football action in the ThunderBowl.

“We knew going into the game, that Pueblo’s a good team,” said CSC Head Football Coach Jay Long . “We’re a good team also. Today we saw a top 10 team in the country, and we were with them. We had our chances, and we got outmatched in a couple spots. I’m excited about what I see out of our guys. I know when you see a score like this, you don’t think that, but we went out there and gave it all against a great football team in CSU-Pueblo.”

Despite outgaining the Eagles by only 14 yards in the first half, CSU-Pueblo found itself up 21-0 a little over 20 minutes into the game. They used a brisk wind in the first quarter to maintain starting field position near the 50 all throughout the first half.

For their first score, the ThunderWolves converted a third down-and-12 for a 35-yard connection from Brandon Edwards to Kevin Ribarich which set up a four-yard Marche Dennard run with 6:09 left in the first period. Pueblo’s second score came off a blocked punt in the second quarter, recovered by CSC and converted into six points by Bernard McDondle from the one-yard line. Dennard broke loose for his longest run of the day later in the half, a 70-yarder which he took to the house.

The Eagles finally answered midway through the second quarter when Dalton Holst found Jackson Dickerson streaking over the top of the defense. The speedy Dickerson raced to paydirt for a 59-yard catch-and-run to make it 21-6, but the point after was blocked.

Pueblo added a field goal as time expired in the first half to go into halftime with a 24-6 lead.

The second half was less eventful. The teams each scored a single touchdown, making the final score 31-13.

A second half highlight for the Eagles was true freshman Elijah Myles’ emergence at running back. He toted the ball seven times in the final two quarters for 67 yards, including a 47 yard breakaway touchdown scamper at 3:14 in the third. Myles led all of the Eagles’ rushers with Kevin Coy, Jr ., adding 38 yards on 18 tries.

Dennard was the star of the show for Pueblo, rushing 13 times for 147 yards and three scores. Nearly half of his yards came on his long run of 70 yards.

CSC’s Kyle Temple carried the load on defense for the Eagles. His 13 tackles led both teams, and his two tackles for loss were tops for the Eagles. He also added a sack.

Pueblo piled up most of its yards on the ground, rushing for 285, but that was far below the 496 it managed at its home opener versus Dixie State in week one.

Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 Score

Chadron St. 0 6 7 0 13

CSU-Pueblo 7 17 7 3 34