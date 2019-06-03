FIVB Nations League Arrives at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Courtesy Nu Athletic Communications:

The U.S. Women’s National Team returns to Lincoln next week for the FIVB Volleyball Nations League where it will host No. 9 Korea on June 4, No. 13 Germany on June 5 and No. 4 Brazil on June 6 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Three former Huskers – Mikaela Foecke, Jordan Larson and Kelsey Robinson – will be on the 14-player roster next week. Foecke competed with Team USA in the opening week in Bulgaria, as they went 3-0. Larson and Robinson were part of the inaugural VNL championship squad last year. The U.S. is 5-1 after two weeks of competition.

The VNL, a 16-country league, is in its second season after replacing the FIVB World Grand Prix starting in 2018. The VNL, a joint venture between the FIVB and IMG, serves as the premier annual international women’s tournament. The VNL comprises 12 core teams and four challenger teams who will compete in a round-robin format. Each country will play 15 pool play matches with each core country hosting at least one round-robin pod. China, hosts of the VNL Final Six July 3-7, will face the top five teams after the preliminary round with the $1 million prize at stake.

FIVB Volleyball Nations League Schedule

Pinnacle Bank Arena

(All match times are Central Time)

Tuesday, June 4

Brazil vs. Germany, 4:30 p.m.

USA vs. Korea, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 5

Korea vs. Brazil, 4:30 p.m.

USA vs. Germany, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 6

Germany vs. Korea, 4:30 p.m.