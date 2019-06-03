Limited Number of 2019 Husker Season Tickets Available

A limited number of season tickets remain following this month’s Seat Yourself Process. The 2019 home schedule is one of the best in recent years, featuring games against Big Ten Champion Ohio State, and West Division rivals Iowa, Northwestern and Wisconsin.

Fans interested in purchasing season tickets may do so at Huskers.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-8-BIG RED. The remaining seats are located in various locations around Memorial Stadium and the majority of them are at lower donation levels, beginning at $150 per seat.

Season tickets for the 2019 football season are $420 for a seven-game ticket package, or $60 per game. Season ticket holders receive the benefit of more than a 20 percent cost savings versus the price of single-game tickets. New season ticket buyers will pay for their tickets and donation at the time of purchase.

Nebraska will open the 2019 season on August 31 vs South Alabama. Kick-off isset for 11 am CT.