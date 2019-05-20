Edna Pearl Fisher, 97

Edna Pearl Fisher, an amazing woman, passed away on May 13, 2019 in Omaha, NE.

On July 24, 1921, Edna was born to Pearl and Edward Lucke in Gordon, Nebraska. Edna was the sixth of seven children. She survived the dust bowl, the depression, WW II, and the Hemingford flood of 2015. She was the last living member of the Hemingford High School class of 1939.

Edna’s first job, as a little girl, was walking cows in the ditch, for twenty-five cents a day. Her last job was owner-operator of a successful million dollar potato farm and warehouse operation. In between those years she worked as a baker, a bookkeeper, and a school secretary; she also operated a motel and a restaurant.

With a note of blessing from her parents, she married Garland Fisher in 1939 at the home of the Justice of the Peace. This union lasted 47 years until Garland passed away in 1986. They had three beautiful daughters; Patsy Lou (Swanson) of Hemingford, Charlotte Lucille (Moravek) of Alliance, and Garlea Rae (Andreasen) of Omaha, NE.

While raising her children, she was active in the Hemingford United Methodist Church, Box Butte County Fair committees and various committees at Fountain of the Sun.

Edna and Garland enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, traveling and entertaining their family and many friends. They divided their time between residences in Hemingford NE, Belmont, NE, Lake McConaughy, NE and Mesa, AZ.

Edna was always a very active and athletic person. She would often describe her childhood self as a tomboy. At the age of 63, she was doing cartwheels in her living room with her grandchildren. Edna’s hobbies included: baking, gardening, painting, bowling, walking, reading and golfing.

It was while she was on a golf course in Arizona that she met Mervin Dahl of Prince Albert, Sak, Canada. They married in 1995 and spent 15 wonderful years dancing and golfing in Arizona, until Mervin’s death in 2010.

Edna moved to Omaha, NE, in 2014 and spent her remaining years surrounded by the family that loved her.

She went by many names, Ande, wife, mom, grandma and Gigi. We will miss her fried chicken and mashed potatoes, her pickled beets and peppers from the garden, her smile, her giggle and her sense of humor. She was OUR strong, independent, and Amazing Woman.

Proceeded in death by: her parents and six siblings, her husbands: Garland Fisher and Mervin Dahl and her grandson Jeffrey Swanson.

She is survived by her three daughters Patsy (Jack) Swanson of Hemingford, Charlotte (Jim) Moravek of Alliance, and Garlea (Dana) Andreasen of Omaha; her eight Grand Children: Jac-Lynn (Daniel) Stefka of Alliance, Jason (Jennifer) Swanson of Hemingford, Jill (Jon) Panzer of Omaha, JaimiAnn (Dan) Hogan of Lafayette, CO, Jonathan (Anh) Moravek of Omaha, David (Sandee) Blankenship of Alliance, Johnny Blankenship of Lincoln, and Natalie (Justin) Gomez of Omaha. Edna has twenty-one Great Grand Children and two Great Great Grand Children.

Memorial Services will be held on June 22, 2019, in Omaha, NE at 11:00 a.m. at 22608 Hascall St, Omaha, NE 68022. Interment will be Tuesday, June 25, 2019, Hemingford Cemetery, at 10:00 a.m.

