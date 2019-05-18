Student earns award for Nebraska Academy of Sciences presentation

By Tena L. Cook

Chadron State College Marketing Coordinator

CHADRON – Chadron State College student Gabrielle Brumfield of Pendleton, Indiana, won the Outstanding Undergraduate Research in Biomedical Sciences $500 award at the Nebraska Academy of Sciences meeting in Lincoln April 11. Her abstract and paper were titled, “Effects of Curcumin on the NF-KB Pathway in Triple Negative Breast Cancer.”

The University of Nebraska Medical Center provided the award according to Dr. Ann Buchmann, professor, who guided Brumfield’s research.

A major snowstorm created havoc for CSC students attempting to make presentations at the meeting. Brumfield and Princess Uba, of Abuja, Nigeria, were scheduled to present but were unable to attend. Makala Michka of Stuart, Nebraska, was the only CSC student able to present in person because she arrived in Lincoln before the storm.

Thanks to fellow student Greggory Peterson of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, and his willingness to record video versions of their presentations, as well as his own, Brumfield and Uba were able to upload their presentations to YouTube in time to compete at the Nebraska Academy of Sciences meeting.

Since the CSC campus was closed because of the storm, Peterson made arrangements to record the presentations with a backdrop, lights, and video camera he provided. Peterson, a staff member of “The Eagle,” won first and second place awards later in April from the Nebraska Collegiate Media Association for his sports multimedia stories.

“Gregg Peterson was a huge help in filming and publishing the videos. He, along with all of my research mentors, made this award possible,” Brumfield said.

Non-traditional student Jessica Rowshandel of Encino, California, flew as far as Minnesota in an attempt to attend the meeting but could not reach Lincoln in time for her presentation.

“Delta was fair enough to reimburse me for my tickets. Basically I spent the day in the air,” she said.

She shared her presentation, “Identifying Mars Analog Sites to Test and Assess the Mars Helicopter’s Capabilities,” via video chat with Dr. Mike Leite’s class in February.

The following students presented to Math and Science faculty and fellow students April 29:

Gabrielle Brumfield of Pendleton, Ind.: “Platelet Medicated Rescue of Pancreatic Cancer Cells from Anchorage – Independent Programmed Cell Death” and “Effects of Curcumin on the NF-KB Pathway in Triple Negative Breast Cancer.”

Wacey Gallegos of Ainsworth, Neb.: “Dusbin and Amyloid Precursor Protein involvement in neural development and behavior of Prosophila melanogaster.”

Isaac Langan of McCook, Neb.: “Heavy Metal and Nitrate Concentrations in Ground and Surface Water near Crawford, Neb.”

Nate Maginnis of Grand Island, Neb.: “Analysis of the effect of soda additives on carbon dioxide nucleation rates in aqueous solutions.”

Makala Michka of Stuart, Neb.: “Quantitative Analysis of Diallyl Disulfide in Garlic Supplements.”

Greggory Peterson of Highlands Ranch, Colo.: “Determination of Heavy Metal Species in Reservoir Sediment of the Pine Ridge – Black Hills region, Nebraska and South Dakota, USA.”

Maria Peterson of Moundridge, Kan.: “A Morphometric Study of Rabbits in the White River and Arikaree groups in the Panhandle of Nebraska and Southern South Dakota.”

Princess Uba, Abuja, Nigeria: “Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis of Menthol in Peppermint Tea.”