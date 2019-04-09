Donna Rose Huck-Block, 76 of Bayard, Nebraska passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 after a brave 38-year battle with Addison’s disease with her family by her side in Waco, Texas. She was born to Manuel and Kathryn (Schwindt) Huck, March 10, 1943 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Donna graduated from Bayard High School in 1961 and received a BA in Elementary Education from University of Wyoming in 1964. She then went on to get a Masters of Educational Administration at the University of Nebraska in 1979 and was a proud member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority. She met the love of her life, Ron Block, at 16 when he was a carry out boy at the Coop Food Store and they married on August 18, 1963 and were happily married for 55 years. Donna is survived by her husband Ronald Block, their only child Denise Block-Van Amburgh and her husband Ronald Van Amburgh, Jr. She is also survived by her two grandchildren who were the apple of her eyes Ron III and Brittany. Donna loved teaching Kindergarten and 4th grade at Bryant Elementary. She later became the Media Specialist at Lincoln Heights and Roosevelt Elementary Schools. Her teaching career spanned 32 years until she retired in 1996. Donna was a loving and doting mother, but even a more loving and caring grandmother. She loved to scrapbook, sew and bake with Brittany and followed Ron’s III athletic career and helped him gain his Eagle Scout. Later in life, she enjoyed her Ladies of Corte Bella group in Sun City West, Arizona as well as, supporting Ron and Denise with their horse racing and breeding business’s. Donna and Ron along with her daughter Denise and Ron purchased her first race horse, Mr. PYC To You, who won the 2017 Champion of Champions. It is the most prestigious race in Quarter Horse Racing and it was the largest major race upset in racing history at 60:1. Her funeral service will take place at the Scottsbluff First United Methodist Church on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday between 7-9 pm at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. The family asks that friends and family make donations in support of the Shriners Children’s Hospital, in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.