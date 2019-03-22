Trout to be stocked in two Panhandle lakes

By: Jerry Kane, Public Information Officer

Two Panhandle lakes will be stocked with rainbow trout March 22, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The Rock Creek State Fish Hatchery will stock 1,400 10-inch trout at Bridgeport State Recreation Area northwest lake and 900 trout at the Riverside Discovery Center (zoo) pond in Scottsbluff.

Trout stockings across Nebraska may be delayed because of inclement weather and widespread flooding, impacting roads and hatcheries. An updated scheduled will be provided when conditions improve. Visit outdoornebraska.gov/ fishstockingreports/ for more information.