11 Fort Hays State uses foul line to push past Chadron State Sunday

Despite shooting 48 percent compared to Fort Hays 41 percent, the nationally ranked Tigers managed to shoot 29 more free throws than the Eagles while winning 89-59 on Sunday in Kearney.

CSC committed 27 fouls against the Tigers, resulting in Fort Hays finishing 31-38 from the charity stripe. The Eagles shot nine free throws in the game, making seven.

As a team, CSC once again struggled with turnovers, finishing with 28, resulting in 33 points for the Tigers.

Fourteen of Chadron State’s fouls were committed in the second half, resulting in 18 Tiger points. In the half, CSC shot 55 percent compared to Fort Hays 50 percent and made two more field goals.

The Eagles held the lead in the first quarter, after a pair of Taryn Foxen free throws gave them a 6-4 lead, but the Tigers scored 14 of the next 18 points and never lost the lead.

Three players scored in double-digits for the Eagles, led by Taryn Foxen with 12 points, while Savannah Weidauer and Angelique Gall each had 10 points.

Lanie Page led the Tigers with 16 points, Tatyana Legette had 14 points and Kacey Kennett added ten. Legette recorded nine of her points from the free throw line in 12 attempts. Four other individuals scored eight points for the Tigers.

The 11th ranked Tigers improved to 5-0 in the victory.

The Eagles record falls to 1-5 overall with the loss. They will return home to host Metro State Unviersity-Denver on Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.