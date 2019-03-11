Boys Basketball State Tournament Final Scores

The Nebraska Boys State Basketball Tournament wrapped up Saturday with Championship games in the 6 Classes and 3rd place games in Classes C and D. Here are the final scores.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class A=
Championship=
Omaha South 58, Omaha Central 56
Class B=
Championship=
Lincoln Pius X 71, Omaha Roncalli 59, OT
Class C1=
Championship=
Auburn 30, North Bend Central 29
Third Place=
Ogallala 74, Wahoo 63
Class C2=
Championship=
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 53, Yutan 42
Third Place=
Ponca 52, Centennial 43
Class D1=
Championship=
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 61, Archbishop Bergan 46
Third Place=
Paxton 62, Elm Creek 48
Class D2=
Championship=
Johnson-Brock 67, Osmond 54
Third Place=
Riverside 59, Falls City Sacred Heart 54
