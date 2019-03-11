Boys Basketball State Tournament Final Scores

The Nebraska Boys State Basketball Tournament wrapped up Saturday with Championship games in the 6 Classes and 3rd place games in Classes C and D. Here are the final scores.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class A=

Championship=

Omaha South 58, Omaha Central 56

Class B=

Championship=

Lincoln Pius X 71, Omaha Roncalli 59, OT

Class C1=

Championship=

Auburn 30, North Bend Central 29

Third Place=

Ogallala 74, Wahoo 63

Class C2=

Championship=

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 53, Yutan 42

Third Place=

Ponca 52, Centennial 43

Class D1=

Championship=

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 61, Archbishop Bergan 46

Third Place=

Paxton 62, Elm Creek 48

Class D2=

Championship=

Johnson-Brock 67, Osmond 54

Third Place=

Riverside 59, Falls City Sacred Heart 54