Suspect Arrested in North Platte Hit and Run Accident

Authorities have arrested a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run accident in North Platte.

A witness reported seeing the pedestrian hit and the vehicle leave the scene around 6:45 a.m. Friday. The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital. North Platte Police have identified the victim as 65-year-old David Kohlmeier, of North Platte.

According to police, at around 6:43 AM Friday, a westbound vehicle traveling in the middle lane of the 400 block of Rodeo Road struck the victim as they were walking northbound across Rodeo Road and the driver fled the scene in the vehicle. North Platte Police Officers gathered evidence that led them to, 34-year-old Ryan Baade, and the suspect vehicle. Baade was arrested for driving under the influence, driving under suspension, and leaving the scene of an injury accident. Further charges are pending.