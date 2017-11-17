10,744 More Kennedy Assassination Records Released 

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Archives is releasing 10,744 FBI records — some that have never been previously disclosed — related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

It’s the fifth release of Kennedy assassination records so far this year.

The National Archives said Friday that 8,336 documents are being released in their entirety and 2,408 are released with limited redactions. A total of 144 records are being released for the first time.

Most of the collection comprising about 5 million pages of records has been released to the public, but some documents have been withheld over the years to protect individuals, intelligence sources and methods and national security.