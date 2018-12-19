Huskers Sign Recruits On Early Signing Day

Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost and his staff are busy today signing Nebraska’s 2019 recruits. Wednesday is the first day student/athletes can sign National Letters of Intent on Early National Signing Day. The last National Signing Day will be on Feb. 6. The Huskers are expected to sign several more recruits. Here is the breakdown of recruits signed so far.

Nebraska (5) – LB Nick Henrich , TE Chris Hickman, Omaha Burke… LB Garrett Nelson, Scottsbluff… DT Ethan Piper…Norfolk Catholic… ATH Garrett Snodgrass, York.

Georgia (3) -S Myles Farmer , S Quinton Newsome , RB Ronald Thompkins

Colorado (2) -OT Michael Lynn , QB Luke McCaffrey

Alabama (1) – DE Jamin Graham

Arizona (1) – CB Javin Wright…son of former Cornhusker DB Toby Wright

Iowa (1) – DE Mosai Newsom

Kentucky (1) – RB Wandale Robinson

Louisiana (1) -OT Matthew Anderson

Minnesota (1) – OT Bryce Benhart

New Jersey (1) -RB Rahmir Johnson

Oklahoma (1) -ATH Jamie Nance

South Carolina (1) -OT Jimmy Fritzsche

Tennessee (1) – LB Jackson Hannah

Texas (1) – DL Brant Banks

Washington (1) -ATH Darien Chase

By Position – Offense:

Offensive Line (5) ….Running Back (2) ……Wide Receiver (2) …..Athlete (1) …..Quarterback (1)….Tight End (1) –

By Position – Defense:

Linebacker (3) – …Defensive Back (3) -…..Defensive Line (3) -….Linebacker/Defensive Line (2)