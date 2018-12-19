Huskers Sign Recruits On Early Signing Day

Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost and his staff are busy today signing Nebraska’s 2019 recruits. Wednesday is the first day student/athletes can sign National Letters of Intent on Early National Signing Day. The last National Signing Day will be on Feb. 6. The Huskers are expected to sign several more recruits. Here is the breakdown of recruits signed so far.
Nebraska (5) – LB Nick Henrich , TE Chris Hickman, Omaha Burke… LB Garrett Nelson, Scottsbluff… DT Ethan Piper…Norfolk Catholic… ATH Garrett Snodgrass, York.
Georgia (3) -S Myles Farmer , S Quinton Newsome , RB Ronald Thompkins
Colorado (2) -OT Michael Lynn , QB Luke McCaffrey
Alabama (1) – DE Jamin Graham
Arizona (1) – CB Javin Wright…son of former Cornhusker DB Toby Wright
Iowa (1) – DE Mosai Newsom
Kentucky (1) – RB Wandale Robinson
Louisiana (1) -OT Matthew Anderson
Minnesota (1) – OT Bryce Benhart
New Jersey (1) -RB Rahmir Johnson
Oklahoma (1) -ATH Jamie Nance
South Carolina (1) -OT Jimmy Fritzsche
Tennessee (1) – LB Jackson Hannah
Texas (1) – DL Brant Banks
Washington (1) -ATH Darien Chase
By Position – Offense:
Offensive Line (5) ….Running Back (2) ……Wide Receiver (2) …..Athlete (1) …..Quarterback (1)….Tight End (1) –
By Position – Defense:
Linebacker (3) – …Defensive Back (3) -…..Defensive Line (3) -….Linebacker/Defensive Line (2)
