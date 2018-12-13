CSC Participates In Clothing Drive

By Tena L. Cook, Marketing Coordinator

The Chadron State College community responded with generosity when the Professional Staff Association (PSA) sent a request in mid-November asking faculty and staff to donate winter clothing for local children. A month later, PSA reported that 134 pairs of socks, 116 pairs of gloves, 104 hats and 25 pairs of mittens were donated. Additional contributions included two infant snowsuits, two pairs of toddler pajamas, four scarves and one coat.

Sherrie Emerson, who managed the drive, said the spectacular show of support warms her heart.

“Together, we are making it possible for many children in our community to stay warmer during the frigid winter months ahead. Donating winter clothing articles is a fantastic opportunity to help the less fortunate. Providing a warm pair of mittens or gloves to a child is a wonderful way of showing them that we care. A child should not have to be cold during the winter, when it really takes so little from those of us who are able to donate,” Emerson said.

Tammy Zuver with Chadron Caring and Sharing said community members have donated toys, other gifts and cash for food gift cards that the organization will distribute to 66 Chadron families and 20 adults over the age of 60 this year.

“We try to provide all of the children and the senior adults with warm hats and mittens or gloves. With the help of CSC and others we are usually able to achieve that goal. Thank you so much for everyone who contributes,” Zuver said.

She also expressed appreciation to CSC Dining Services for donating toys to Chadron Caring and Sharing.

In a related effort last month, the campus community helped provide non-perishable food items for students unable to leave campus for Thanksgiving. Heather Crofutt said the Professional Staff Association and the CSC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Food Drive distributed 477 food items to students. The Chadron Caring and Sharing organization also made a cash donation to purchase additional food items, Zuver said.

Crofutt, who helped organize the Professional Staff Association food drive, said the donations helped many students.

“We are grateful for everyone’s support. From these combined efforts we were able to aid our students, which is ultimately the reason any of us is here,” Crofutt said. “For some of our students, going home over Thanksgiving break just isn’t an option. We remember what it was like to be a college student when money is tight. So for many of these students, figuring out how and where to come up with funds to pay for meals for five days can be stressful.”

From left, Tammy Zuver with Chadron Caring and Sharing , CSC employees Colette Fernandez and Sherrie Emerson pose Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2018, with the items that will be distributed to Chadron families in need. (Tena L. Cook/Chadron State College)