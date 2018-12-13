Stein Receives Award For Service Member Support

By Tena L. Cook, Marketing Coordinator

CHADRON – Chadron State College’s Director of Admission Lisa Stein recently received a Service Member Patriot Award. Stein was nominated for the award by Admissions Representative Heidi McClintock in recognition of Stein’s support of McClintock, a public affairs specialist with the Nebraska Army National Guard’s Main Command Post Operational Detachment, First Infantry Division.

The award was presented to Stein by Command Sgt. Maj. Marty Baker and Command Sgt. Major of Recruiting and Retention Shawn Griffith with the Nebraska Army National Guard in Lincoln.

Patriot Awards are presented to individual supervisors for support provided directly to the nominating service member including flexible schedules, time off before and after deployment, and other similar accommodations.

“It’s been a great opportunity to support Heidi and our nation. My military service is one of the things I’m most proud of,” said Stein, who served as a Military Police Officer in Washington D.C. from 1984 to 1987.

McClintock said Stein goes above and beyond to arrange her work schedule to fit with her Army National Guard training.

“Lisa is an outstanding supervisor who supports my military career,” said McClintock, who has been in the Army National Guard for nine years and worked at CSC since August 2017. “She makes a point to ask how I’m doing after training and to see if I need any more additional time to transition after being in the field for a few weeks. Most importantly she grows me as a leader. She pushes me to a better version of myself.”

From left, Command Sgt. Maj. Marty Baker with the Nebraska Army National Guard, Lisa Stein, Heidi McClintock, and Command Sgt. Major of Recruiting and Retention Shawn Griffith with the Nebraska Army National Guard. (Photo by Daniel Binkard/Chadron State College)