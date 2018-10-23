Ogallala, Bridgeport Trout Stockings Delayed One Day

By: Jerry Kane, Public Information Officer

LINCOLN, Neb. – The stocking of rainbow trout at Ogallala and Bridgeport has been rescheduled to Oct. 23 because of equipment issues.

The Rock Creek State Fish Hatchery had been scheduled to stock 600 trout at Humphrey Pond in Ogallala and 1,400 at Bridgeport State Recreation Area Northwest Pit on Oct. 22. Instead, the stocking will be delayed a day.

Trout are being stocked in city ponds and lakes across the state by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to enhance fishing opportunities this fall and winter.

Visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/fishing for more information on fishing in Nebraska.