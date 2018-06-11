Gwyndolen Leona (Pat) (Oaks) Griffis, 87

Gwyndolen Leona (Oaks) Griffis, known fondly as Pat Griffis, 87, died peacefully

at her home in Melbourne, FL, on February 15, 2018.

Pat was born Jan. 15, 1931, to Earl & Julia Oaks in Veteran, WY and was the second

out of nine children. She started school with her older sister, Betty, at age 4, and

was named valedictorian of her graduating class at age 17. After high school, Pat

moved to Alliance and earned her Registered Nurse Degree from the St. Joseph

Hospital and School. She met Charles (Walt) Griffis in 1949 and they were married

on November 12, 1951. Pat and Walt enjoyed boating and skiing, traveling and

spoiling their grandchildren. During her many years in Alliance, Pat was a Blue Bird

& Campfire Girl leader, worked at Green’s Floor Covering and was active in the Holy

Rosary Altar Society.

Pat was an avid fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and was known to hang up on you

if you called during a football game. She enjoyed her daily walks, aqua aerobics and

cherished her bridge club and friends. Other interests included playing tennis,

scrabble and baking. After 67 years in Alliance, Pat decided to escape the cold winter

months and moved to Melbourne, FL, in 2015. In Melbourne, Pat was quick to make

friends, enjoyed many outdoor activities and was a member of the Holy Name of

Jesus Catholic Church.

She is survived by her three daughters, Katherine (Gary) Brisbois of Honey Creek, IA,

Debra (Mitch) Herman of Satellite Beach, FL, and Patricia Cramer of Miami, FL. Her

siblings, Dotty (Roger) Lewis, Jack (Dot) Oaks, Jim (Merrie) Oaks and Bob (Julie) Oaks.

She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Eric Whiteman, Aubrianna (Nick) Faustman,

Seth (Niels) Herman and Nicole Cramer, along with 4 great grandchildren and several

nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be Saturday, June 16 at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery in

Alliance with Father Tim Stoner officiating.

Memorials may be sent to Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 916 Cheyenne Ave, Alliance, NE

69301, or a place of the donor’s choice.

